Bosnia to lay off hundreds of miners at seven coal mines | Money Talks

Bosnia and Herzegovina applied for EU membership in 2016. Like its Western Balkan neighbours, also hoping for EU accession, Bosnia has pledged to reduce CO2 emissions. But as preparations to switch to renewable energy sources continue, it's not only the climate crisis that's prompting the closure of coal mines. Tayyibe Aydin reports. #Bosina #CoalMines #JobLosses