BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Digital real estate gains popularity as new form of NFT | Money Talks
The popularity of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, has exploded this year. From record-breaking virtual art, to the first tweet ever posted, prices of the blockchain-protected digital assets have skyrocketed and changed the way we see art. But as Laila Humairah reports, a new type of NFT has investors saying the future's made of virtual realty. #RealEstate #NFT #DigitalProperty
Digital real estate gains popularity as new form of NFT | Money Talks
May 21, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us