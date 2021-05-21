BIZTECH
The Arctic Council has for the first time agreed on a 10-year strategic plan. Ministers gathering in Reykjavik on Thursday emphasized their commitment to fighting global heating, which is happening three times faster in the Far North. But they’re very much at odds over military action in the Arctic region. As Sibel Karkus reports, tensions have been rising as Russia, among others, beefs up its military presence there. We spoke to Ingrid Medby who is a senior lecturer in Political Geography at Oxford Brookes University. She joins us now from Durham in the UK. #ArcticCouncil #OilandGasReserves #ClimateCrisis
