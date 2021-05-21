May 21, 2021
WORLD
Biden faces increasing pressure to act against Israeli aggression
Zainab Chaudry, director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, talks to TRT World about the next step for the Biden administration in the US, to not only restrict arms sales to Israel, but also hold the Netanyahu government accountable for human rights violations and destruction of property and livelihoods in Gaza and the occupied territories. #Gaza #Biden #Israel
