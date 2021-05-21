May 21, 2021
Has Hamas proved to be the actual representatives of Palestinians?
Palestinian academic and political activist Azzam Tamimi weighs in on the political implications of the ceasefire saying Hamas has proved itself as the representative of the Palestinians which will have a profound effect on the future of the PLO, Palestinian authority and the future peace making process between Palestinians and the Israelis. #Hamas #Gaza #Israel
