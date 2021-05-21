Despite decades of political change, America's stance on Israel has remained steadfast

The faces have changed, the political parties have changed, but America's red line on Israel is unchanging, its closest ally in the middle east has a right to defend itself. And to that end Washington gives Israel $3.8b every year to spend on its military. The United States also protects Israel at the United Nations - it has consistently blocked the UN security council from issuing a statements condemning Israel's military response. In stark contrast Washington is careful to avoid showing empathy with Palestinians, lest it appear as support for Hamas, which Washington designates a terrorist group. But with some from the so-called 'progressive' arm of congress calling for conditionality on America's support of Israel, is Washington's steadfast support for Israel losing popularity?