Turkic Council Aims to Expand Its Scope

The Turkic Council, which comprises Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, has outlined new changes to utilise its potential and expand its scope in Central Asia. After a summit back in March, it outlined new goals for itself to advance co-operation in every field from trade, energy, tourism and especially security. Guest: Baghdad Amreyev Secretary General of the Turkic Council