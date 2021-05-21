WORLD
Israel-Palestine Ceasefire Takes Effect
A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and agreed between Israel and Hamas has come into effect. The truce comes after 11 days of relentless bombing by Israel on Gaza and Hamas’ retaliatory rocket attacks. At least 232 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed in the Israeli strikes. The Palestinian Authority's top diplomat Riad Al-Malki says the ceasefire is not enough and that it does nothing to address what sparked the most recent attacks – the occupation and forced displacement. Guests: Clive Baldwin Senior Legal Adviser at Human Rights Watch Raji Sourani Director of Palestine Centre for Human Rights
May 21, 2021
