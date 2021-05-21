Tim Cook to testify on Friday as 'Epic' trial nears end

Apple's Tim Cook will be the star witness in the courtroom showdown between his company and the maker of the world's most popular game, Fortnite. Epic Games took Apple to court, claiming the company's iPhone app store has grown into an illegal monopoly. Technology Journalist and Author, Chris Stokel-Walker weighs in on the significance of Tim Cook testifying in court. #TimCook