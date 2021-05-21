IOM: Over 54,000 people displaced from Mozambique’s Palma since March

The International Organization for Migration says an increasing number of internally displaced people from Palma in northern Mozambique are seeking refuge in neighbouring towns and even across the border. More than 52, 000 people have fled Palma since March, and nearly half of them are children. Francesca Fontanini, spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency in Mozambique has more. #Mozambique