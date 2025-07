Myanmar’s Junta electoral body threatens to dissolve Suu Kyi’s party

Myanmar’s army has threatened to dissolve the political party of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. The Junta disputed last year’s results after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a landslide victory Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch weighs in. #Myanmarjunta