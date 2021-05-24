UK study says AstraZeneca, Pfizer work against Indian strain

A research in the UK has found that two COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the coronavirus variant first found in India. The study has shown the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs are highly effective at protecting people from the strain of the COVID-19 virus. Dr Bharat Pankhania, Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School explains. #IndiaCovidvariant