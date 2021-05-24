May 24, 2021
WORLD
Rallies held to commemorate death of George Floyd
It has been a year since George Floyd was killed by a police office in Minneapolis. In the US family, friends and supporters of the Floyd family have rallied in Minneapolis and New York to remember the African-American man whose death ignited months of mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality around the world. Lawyer, Joseph Haynes Davis has more. #GeorgeFloydsdeath
