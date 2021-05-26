May 26, 2021
France's right wing: Warnings of 'civil war'
When your country’s own soldiers warn there’s a risk of civil war, what do you do? In some countries you might lock them up - maybe they would simply disappear. But this is France and the President might be listening to their warning that there’s an enemy at the gate. How far will Emmanuel Macron go to satisfy the generals, and their complaints about what they call radical Islamism?
