Rare diamond sells for $29M in Hong Kong auction | Money Talks

Christie's auction house has set a world record for a purple-pink diamond. The Sakura Diamond sold for $29 million in Hong Kong, making it the most valuable jewel to go under the hammer so far this year. As Michelle Hennessy explains, it shows the luxury goods market remains resilient even during the global economic slowdown. #Diamond #Auction #Sothebys