UN chief calls for 'wartime mindset' to defeat pandemic | Money Talks
The World Health Organization has called for a massive global effort to vaccinate 10 percent of the population of every country against COVID-19 by September. Speaking at the opening of the World Health Assembly, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has announced the need for a war-time mindset if countries are to get on top of the pandemic. Floyd Cush reports. We were joined by Julia Lyubova, who spoke to us from Geneva. #UN #WHO #Vaccines
May 24, 2021
