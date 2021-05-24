May 24, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Brits rush to galleries and theatres as restrictions ease | Money Talks
The UK's arts venues have opened for the first time this year. But getting your hands on tickets for the top shows, musicals or exhibitions is easier said than done. Pent-up demand for cultural events plus reduced capacities means many events are already sold out. Matt Gooderick has more from London. #Art #UKeconomy #COVID-19restrictions
Brits rush to galleries and theatres as restrictions ease | Money Talks
Explore