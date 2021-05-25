WORLD
1 MIN READ
Activists mark one year since George Floyd's death
US President Joe Biden will meet with the family of #GeorgeFloyd on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the Black man's death. Floyd died on May 25th last year, when a white police officer kneeled on his neck. There was global anger following the incident, which forced many states in the US to examine the excessive force used by people who are meant to protect others. Democrats have been trying to pass a police reform bill bearing Floyd's name. But it's stalled in the Senate. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from Minneapolis
Activists mark one year since George Floyd's death
May 25, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us