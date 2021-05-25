Activists mark one year since George Floyd's death

US President Joe Biden will meet with the family of #GeorgeFloyd on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the Black man's death. Floyd died on May 25th last year, when a white police officer kneeled on his neck. There was global anger following the incident, which forced many states in the US to examine the excessive force used by people who are meant to protect others. Democrats have been trying to pass a police reform bill bearing Floyd's name. But it's stalled in the Senate. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from Minneapolis