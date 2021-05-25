Blinken, Netanyahu meet in West Jerusalem amid ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel on the first stop of his Middle East tour. He is meeting with Israeli and Palestinian officials to strengthen last week's Gaza ceasefire. Blinken will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and try to lay the groundwork for peace talks. Ali Abunimah, co-founder of electronicintifada.net, weighs in on this visit. #Blinken