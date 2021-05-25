The closest Israel/Palestinians ever came to peace? 20 years on from Taba peace negotiations

We caught up with Omar Dajani, a Palestinian-American professor and former member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Negotiations Support Unit who, as a young lawyer, attended both the Camp David peace negotiations in 2000 and the Taba talks in 2001. CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/qT35olyyPHI