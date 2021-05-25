WORLD
Hamas-Israel Ceasefire – What Comes Next?
A ceasefire agreement came into effect on Friday between Hamas and Israel, but will anything else be done to tackle the roots of this issue and ensure the same cycle of violence comes to an end? Also, a young Canadian Palestinian entrepreneur explains why he has chosen to invest in the young people of Gaza. Guests: Nour Odeh Former Spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority Mouin Rabbani Senior Fellow at the Institute for Palestine Studies and Co-Editor of Jadaliyya Online Magazine Khaled al Sabawi Founder and CEO of Open Screenplay
May 25, 2021
