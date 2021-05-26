BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over 'hijacked' flight | Money Talks
The European Union is imposing new sanctions on individuals and businesses linked to President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. The bloc is also banning Belarusian planes from EU airspace and urging all carriers to stop flying over the country. It follows Sunday's forced landing of a passenger plane travelling from Greece to Lithuania. On board was the dissident Belarusian journalist, Roman Protasevich, who was arrested when the plane touched down in Minsk. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. Let's get more on this from Jack Parrock who joined us from Brussels. #EUsanctions #Belarus #RomanProtosevich
EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over 'hijacked' flight | Money Talks
May 26, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us