EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over 'hijacked' flight | Money Talks

The European Union is imposing new sanctions on individuals and businesses linked to President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. The bloc is also banning Belarusian planes from EU airspace and urging all carriers to stop flying over the country. It follows Sunday's forced landing of a passenger plane travelling from Greece to Lithuania. On board was the dissident Belarusian journalist, Roman Protasevich, who was arrested when the plane touched down in Minsk. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. Let's get more on this from Jack Parrock who joined us from Brussels. #EUsanctions #Belarus #RomanProtosevich