May 26, 2021
The Growing Solidarity Between BLM and Palestinians | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
From musicians to civil rights activists, many of the people in the BLM movement in the US defending Palestinian rights are drawing parallels between their struggle for racial justice and equality —and Palestinians’ struggle for freedom. A conversation between a Black Lives Matter activist, Zellie Imani and historian and journalist, Maytha Alhassen
