Bashar Al-Assad Expected to Secure Fourth Seven-Year Term
Running up to the 2021 Syrian presidential election, Bashar declared everyone living in opposition-held territory ineligible to vote and changed election laws to make most of the country's five million refugees ineligible as well. Syria's constitutional court only approved two candidates, out of a pool of 51, to run in opposition to Assad. Where can Syria’s opposition go from here? Guests: Bassam Barabandi Former Syrian Diplomat and the Co-founder of People Demand Change Ammar Waqqaf Founder and Director of Gnosos - a think tank focusing on the Middle East and Syria Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University - specialising in Russian and Middle Eastern foreign policy
Bashar Al-Assad Expected to Secure Fourth Seven-Year Term
May 26, 2021
