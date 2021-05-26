BLM for Palestine | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Standing in solidarity. African American lawmakers and Black Lives Matter activists express their support for Palestinian rights, as they continue their fight for racial justice in the US —one year since the murder of George Floyd. The BLM movement resonated across the world, with millions of people marching in solidarity. But it struck a particular cord with Palestinians living under a brutal Israeli occupation for decades. George Floyd’s image was painted on the Israeli annexation wall built in and around the occupied West Bank. A few days after Floyd’s cold-blooded murder last May, a Palestinian man, Eyad al-Hallaq, was shot dead by Israeli police. Like Floyd, he was unarmed —he was al-so autistic and on his way to a special needs school in East Jerusalem. Protestors in Palestine held up posters with his image next to George Floyd’s with the slogan “From the USA to Pales-tine… Racism is a crime.” Today, many BLM activists have come out in support of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation using hashtags like #FreePalestine and #SaveSheikhJarrah. Guests: Omar Fateh Minnesota State Senator for District 62 (D) Talib Kweli American Rapper and Activist Zellie Imani Co-founder of Black Liberation Collective Maytha Alhassen Historian and Journalist