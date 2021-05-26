WORLD
2 MIN READ
BLM for Palestine | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Standing in solidarity. African American lawmakers and Black Lives Matter activists express their support for Palestinian rights, as they continue their fight for racial justice in the US —one year since the murder of George Floyd. The BLM movement resonated across the world, with millions of people marching in solidarity. But it struck a particular cord with Palestinians living under a brutal Israeli occupation for decades. George Floyd’s image was painted on the Israeli annexation wall built in and around the occupied West Bank. A few days after Floyd’s cold-blooded murder last May, a Palestinian man, Eyad al-Hallaq, was shot dead by Israeli police. Like Floyd, he was unarmed —he was al-so autistic and on his way to a special needs school in East Jerusalem. Protestors in Palestine held up posters with his image next to George Floyd’s with the slogan “From the USA to Pales-tine… Racism is a crime.” Today, many BLM activists have come out in support of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation using hashtags like #FreePalestine and #SaveSheikhJarrah. Guests: Omar Fateh Minnesota State Senator for District 62 (D) Talib Kweli American Rapper and Activist Zellie Imani Co-founder of Black Liberation Collective Maytha Alhassen Historian and Journalist
BLM for Palestine | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
May 26, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us