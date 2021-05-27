Shell ordered to cut greenhouse emissions by 45% by 2030 | Money Talks

A court in the Netherlands has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Environmental groups including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth filed the case at the Hague in 2019. They want the oil giant to comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement. The verdict marks the first time any company has been mandated to reduce its carbon footprint. Activists say this precedent can now be used to file similar suits against other big polluters. #Shell #GreenhouseEmissions #CarbonFootprint