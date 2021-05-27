BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Shell ordered to cut greenhouse emissions by 45% by 2030 | Money Talks
A court in the Netherlands has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Environmental groups including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth filed the case at the Hague in 2019. They want the oil giant to comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement. The verdict marks the first time any company has been mandated to reduce its carbon footprint. Activists say this precedent can now be used to file similar suits against other big polluters. #Shell #GreenhouseEmissions #CarbonFootprint
Shell ordered to cut greenhouse emissions by 45% by 2030 | Money Talks
May 27, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us