US President Joe Biden's administration is asking Congress for 75 million dollars in aid to help rebuild Gaza. The economy is in tatters after the destruction caused by the recent Israeli bombardment. Hamas estimates factories and the energy sector have suffered more than 60 million dollars in damage. Israel's government is yet to publish its official estimate. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. we got more on the story from Nizar Sadawi in Gaza. He told us about the how Palestinians view Washington's latest move. #Gaza #IsraeliBombardment #PalestineEconomy
May 27, 2021
