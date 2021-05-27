May 27, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK retailers offer sustainable ways to stay in vogue | Money Talks
Could the tide be turning on the fast fashion market? Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their clothing choices. The price point of disposable fashion has been an attractive draw for many years, but a new report suggests this could be about to change. Natalie Powell has more. #UKretailers #Vogue #SustainableFashion
