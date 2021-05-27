Why was Iraq militia commander Qasim Muslih released?

The Iran-backed Hashda-al Shaabi militia group has announced the end of its siege on Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone after the release of one of their senior commanders. Earlier in the day, the militia took control of the entrances and exits to the area. Tallha Abdulrazaq, Researcher at University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute, weighs in on Muslih’s release. #QasimMuslih