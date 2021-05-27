May 27, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Court orders Shell to cut planet warming carbon emissions by 45%
In a landmark ruling, a court in the Netherlands has ordered the oil giant Shell to drastically cut its carbon emissions. The case was brought by environmentalists who say the company should be held responsible for contributing to the climate crisis. Donald Pols, Director of Friends of the Earth in the Netherlands explains. #Shell #Climatecrisis
