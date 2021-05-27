Moroccan Migrants and the Western Sahara Conflict

Nearly 8000 Moroccan migrants arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta between the 17th and 18th of May. Morocco was accused of deliberately loosening its borders in the midst of a deepening diplomatic spat with Spain. Why have tensions grown between the two countries? Spain is hosting Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali for the medical treatment of a coronavirus infection. Polisario Front is an Algerian backed movement that has been fighting to create an independent state in the Western Sahara. Morocco calls Ghali a terrorist who wants to undermine Morocco's territorial integrity. Will vulnerable people continue to be used as a point of pressure between the neighbouring countries? Guests: Yasmine Hasnaoui Board member of the Institute of Saharan Studies Al Andalous Luis Arroyo President of the consultancy Advisers of Public Communication Virginia Alvarez Head of Internal Policy and a Researcher at Amnesty International Spain