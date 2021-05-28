India's Lijjat Papad becomes model for female empowerment | Money Talks

Women are often forced to balance professional work with extensive duties in the home. In more conservative societies, the domestic workload can fall particularly heavily at the feet of women. But one co-op in India is trying to level the playing field, and give the fairer sex a taste of being in charge. Miranda Lin explains. #India #WomenEmpowerment #LijjatPapad