US rolls out financial incentives to reach inoculation targets | Money Talks

The US state of Ohio has paid out its first million-dollar prize in its Vax-a-Million inoculation drive. It's one of several state and county initiatives trying to coax US residents to get a coronavirus shot. The schemes are working on some, but winning over the fervently vaccine hesitant, will take more than a lottery ticket. #USvaccination #Pandemic #Inoculation