Epstein guards plea-deal is cover-up says ex-coroner. not suicide. Last hope Ghislaine Maxwell!
Dr Cyril Wecht is a highly regarded forensic pathologist with over 60 years experience. He's examined Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy notes and concludes that his injuries were INCONSISTENT with the official finding of SUICIDE. He's followed the Epstein case closely and was featured in last years hugely popular Netflix series 'filthy rich' He says that by allowing Epstein's guards to plead, we will most likely 'NEVER FIND OUT HOW EPSTEIN DIED' back in August 2019. He also believes that whatever Ghislaine Maxwell has to say 'will be covered-up'
May 28, 2021
