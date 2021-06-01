WORLD
SPAIN-MOROCCO CRISIS: Migrants caught in diplomatic dispute?
Are Spain and Morocco using desperate migrants as a bargaining tool in a diplomatic row between the two countries? Disagreements between the two have escalated over Ceuta - a small Spanish enclave targeted by migrants trying to leave Morocco and gain entry to the EU. GUESTS: Samir Bennis Political Analyst at Morocco World News Hanne Beirens Director of the Migration Policy Institute Europe Jose Ignacio Torreblanca European Council on Foreign Relations Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 1, 2021
