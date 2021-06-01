SPAIN-MOROCCO CRISIS: Migrants caught in diplomatic dispute?

Are Spain and Morocco using desperate migrants as a bargaining tool in a diplomatic row between the two countries? Disagreements between the two have escalated over Ceuta - a small Spanish enclave targeted by migrants trying to leave Morocco and gain entry to the EU. GUESTS: Samir Bennis Political Analyst at Morocco World News Hanne Beirens Director of the Migration Policy Institute Europe Jose Ignacio Torreblanca European Council on Foreign Relations