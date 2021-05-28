WORLD
Pakistani doctors offer telemedicine to patients living in rural areas
Pakistan is one of many countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic but, tens of thousands of women doctors are sitting at home in the country where half the population, around 100 million, never get access to basic health care. Two entrepreneurs have launched a telemedicine project to connect these doctors with patients in rural regions of the country. Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-founder and CEO of Sehat Kahani has more on the challenges to telemedicine in Pakistan. #telemedicine #Pakistan
May 28, 2021
