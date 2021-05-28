WORLD
Turkey’s Tourism Industry Set To Bounce Back
After a surge in COVID-19 cases this spring, a series of tough measures including strict lockdowns and curfews seem to have worked for Turkey. The number of daily cases has dropped from a record 60,000 in mid-April to about 8,000. Turkey is also stepping up its vaccination drive, extending it to more age groups. All this is expected to boost Turkey’s tourism sector, which has been hit hard during the pandemic. But flight restrictions from Russia as well as the UK are causing concerns for the summer season. So how will Turkey's lucrative summer tourism season shape out? Guests: Ibrahim Demir Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University Virginia Messina Senior VP at World Travel and Tourism Council
Turkey's Tourism Industry Set To Bounce Back
May 28, 2021
