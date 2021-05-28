Why did it take so long for Germany to apologise for colonial-era genocide in Namibia?

Germany has promised more than one billion dollars in financial support to Namibia, after officially recognising it committed genocide in the former colony last century. It has taken five years to reach a deal between the German and Namibian governments but ancestors of slain tribes people are not satisfied with the agreement. Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze, journalist and member of the Harero community, weighs in. #Germany