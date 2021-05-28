WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why did it take so long for Germany to apologise for colonial-era genocide in Namibia?
Germany has promised more than one billion dollars in financial support to Namibia, after officially recognising it committed genocide in the former colony last century. It has taken five years to reach a deal between the German and Namibian governments but ancestors of slain tribes people are not satisfied with the agreement. Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze, journalist and member of the Harero community, weighs in. #Germany
Why did it take so long for Germany to apologise for colonial-era genocide in Namibia?
May 28, 2021
Explore
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us