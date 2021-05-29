WORLD
1 MIN READ
Racism in Germany on the rise 28 years after Solingen
On this day 28 years ago, five Turkish women and children lost their lives in an arson attack in Germany’s Solingen. The far-right crime changed the lives of their families forever. Racism and xenophobia are still prevalent around the country. As Sibel Karkus reports from Solingen, almost three decades on, residents live in harmony but not at ease. #Germany #Solingen #RacisminGermany
May 29, 2021
