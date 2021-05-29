May 29, 2021
WORLD
Should Patents on COVID-19 Vaccines Be Waived to Help Developing Countries?
The UK, Japan, and some EU countries have blocked a patent-waiver proposal designed to boost the global production and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The proposal was created in hopes of getting vaccines to more developing countries. Are world leaders already behind on their call for an international treaty to combat future pandemics?
