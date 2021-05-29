WORLD
New Life, New Home: Why did I move to Istanbul, Turkey?
Every year, many people leave their families and homes behind in the hopes of building a better life in the West. But many in the West have grown disenchanted with their lives and are looking for other forms of fulfilment. We asked those who immigrated to Turkey to tell their stories and explain what made them choose to leave everything behind. #Istanbul #migration #travel
May 29, 2021
