The Question of Palestine | Bigger Than Five
Amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and ongoing Israeli military raids in occupied East Jerusalem, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Washington this week after meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken announced the US will reopen its consulate in Jerusalem which was closed by Trump — a move of little significance unless Washington withdraws is recognition of Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem, in line with international law. Blinken also said the US would provide $112 million for the reconstruction of Gaza, bringing the total aid to $360 million. This while the State Department has approved a 735 million dollar sale of weapons to Israel, bypassing congressional approval. So, after 11 days of intense bombing and a tenuous ceasefire —will the renewed diplomatic activity break the political gridlock in Israel and occupied Palestine?
The Question of Palestine | Bigger Than Five
May 29, 2021
