Will Biden’s $6 trillion federal budget pass Congress?

US president Joe Biden has revealed his budget for 2022. The first in his administration that will take US government spending to levels not seen since World War II. Of the $6 trillion plan, more than $4 trillion will be invested in social programmes and infrastructure. Pinar Cebi Wilber, senior economist of the American Council for Capital Formation weighs in on whether this budget will pass congress. #Biden