Gunmen kidnap 150 students from school in Nigeria

Authorities in Nigeria say 11 children kidnapped on Sunday have been released. An armed gang targeted a school in the north of the country, abducting around 150 pupils. A police spokesperson says the gunmen stormed the town of Tegina firing indiscriminately before taking hostage a number of pupils. David Otto, International security analyst has more. #Nigeriaschoolattack