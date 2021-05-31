Turkey says ready to solve long-standing issues with Greece

Turkey's foreign minister is on a two-day goodwill visit to Greece, with both he and his counterpart especially keen to resolve long-standing as well as more recent disagreements. Nikos Dendias says Athens is fully aware of the different, sometimes diametrically opposed positions, but that today's meeting is a step towards a gradual normalisation of relations. His words were echoed by Mevlut Cavusoglu. Sener Akturk from Koc University weighs in. #Turkey #Greece