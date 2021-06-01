WORLD
Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Reportedly Declared Dead Again
This is the sixth time since 2009 that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been declared dead. Details vary, but local media reports citing intelligence sources claimed Shekau detonated a vest filled with explosives when rival fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) tried to capture him in his base of operations in Sambisa Forest in northeastern Nigeria. Boko Haram, under Shekau’s leadership, is mostly known for the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014. Boko Haram is also linked to the deaths of at least 30,000 people and the displacement of millions more in northeastern Nigeria. What would Abubakar Shekau’s alleged death mean for counter-terrorism efforts in the region? Guests: Kola Ologbondiyan National Publicity Secretary, The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Philip Idaewor Chairman of the UK chapter of Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC UK) Remi Sonaiya Presidential candidate for Kowa Party in Nigeria's 2015 elections Mellissa Fung Journalist and filmmaker
June 1, 2021
