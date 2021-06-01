June 1, 2021
Have Canada’s Indigenous people ever had redress for poor treatment?
Discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at a former boarding school has left Canada asking questions about its past. Indigenous groups are demanding a nationwide search for any more mass graves. We speak to Nicole Schabus from Thompson Rivers University about the plight of the Indigenous people and whether Canada has redressed this issue. #CanadaMassGrave
