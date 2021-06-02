BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
OPEC and its allies agree to ramp up oil output | Money Talks
The lifting of lockdowns and government stimulus spending in many major economies is encouraging oil producers to ramp-up output. In a meeting on Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners decided to ease supply cuts put in place at the height of the pandemic last year. The decision comes even as some economies are facing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Jonathan Lamb in London. He's a senior oil and gas analyst at Wood and Company. #OilPrice #OPEC #BrentCrudeOutput
OPEC and its allies agree to ramp up oil output | Money Talks
June 2, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us