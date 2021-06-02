COVID-19 pandemic worsens conditions for India's poorest | Money Talks

India's economy grew 1.6-percent in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, but there are fears those gains could be wiped-out as a deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections continues to rage. Those at a higher risk include at least 400-million people who, according to UN estimates, live under the poverty line. Dominic Brian Omondi looks at how they're trying to survive during the pandemic. For more on this, we spoke to business strategy specialist, Harish Bijoor, who joined us now from Bengaluru in India. #IndiaPoverty #Pandemic #IndiaEconomy