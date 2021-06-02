June 2, 2021
WORLD
US confirms $1B emergency military aid to Israel
Israeli officials have confirmed that they are asking the US for an extra billion dollars in emergency military aid. Biden’s administration already said it will meet the request, which follows a sustained attack on Gaza. The money will be mainly used to replenish Israel’s iron dome defence system for precision guided bombs. Editor at Defense One Patrick Tucker explains. #Israelmilitaryaid
